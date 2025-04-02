Police searching for teen gunman in connection to shooting at Conyers apartment complex

CONYERS, GA — Conyers police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a teen suspect wanted in a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the Keswick Village apartments found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the teen gunman. Conyers Police Captain Quantavis Garcia says the suspect is believed to be between the ages of 17 and 18.

Police describe him as a black male, aged 17 or 18. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark gray jeans, slides, and a ski mask.

He was last seen running toward the 600 building of Keswick Village apartments.