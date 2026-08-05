Police searching for suspects in two burglaries at Gwinnett County vape shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are searching for four suspects connected to two burglaries at a vape shop in Hoschton.

Police say Crazy Cloudz 2 Vape Shop, located on Braselton Highway, was burglarized twice within two days.

The first burglary happened Sunday at about 2:30 a.m. Investigators say a single suspect forced entry into the business, stole merchandise and fled the area.

The second burglary happened Tuesday at about 2:15 a.m. Police say four suspects forced entry into the business, stole additional merchandise and fled before officers arrived.

Gwinnett County Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.