Police searching for missing teen in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Gwinnett County police say Brianna Armani Fernandez was reported missing on Wednesday after she left her residence in the 4800 block of Tower View Drive SW in Snellville on Monday, and did not returned.

Fernandez is described as 5′3 tall, and weighs approximately 167 lbs. She has recently cut her hair very short, police officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Fernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770.513.5300.