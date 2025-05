SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the crash happened Monday night on Camp Creek Parkway south of Old Fairburn Road.

An unresponsive woman was found at the scene in the roadway.

She was later pronounced dead.

The driver left the scene, and police have few details about the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton police.