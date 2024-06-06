Police searching for 61-year-old woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at 2 Gwinnett homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a 61-year-old woman accused of targeting at least two homes with explosive devices.

Hong Huynh is now on the run and facing multiple charges, police said.

Neighbors discovered a Molotov cocktail in the front yard of the damaged home.

Arson investigators believe the attack was not random. The damage is extensive and could have affected nearby homes.

According to witnesses, a neighbor woke up the family inside just after the incident occurred.

Gabriela Cisnero said she woke up to flames shooting from her neighbor’s house early Saturday morning.

“That’s when we saw the cocktails and all that and were like, ‘Yeah, it had to be personal,’” Cisnero said.

Cisnero shared pictures showing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail and bags filled with a liquid in front of the home near Norcross.

“There were plastic bags filled with gasoline, then there were wrapped-up napkins,” she said.

Gwinnett County firefighters reported that this is one of two houses set on fire intentionally over the weekend by the same person. The incident at the family’s house on Buckingham Court occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday. One person sustained serious injuries.

“The dad was hurt and he’s currently in the hospital,” Cisnero said.

Witnesses saw someone dressed in all-black firebombing the house. A neighbor told the family inside to get out.

“There was another guy who told them their house was on fire and he was the one who honestly saved their lives,” Cisnero said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack.

Neighbors said that the fire could have destroyed more than just the one home due to the close proximity of the houses.

“Our houses are so close together and a lot of them share fences,” Cisnero said.

Firefighters continue to gather more details about who may have set the fires and why.