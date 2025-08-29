Local

Police search for missing 21-year-old Norcross man

By Miles Montgomery
Missing Gwinnett County man Marcus Thornton (Gwinnett County Police)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 21-year-old Norcross man.

On Thursday, Marcus Thornton was reported missing by his family. He was last seen near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Miller Drive.

He is described by his family as an African-American man, 5’5 and has nose, ear and lip piercings. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve collared shirt, black tights, black Crocs and a black scarf.

Anyone who has seen Thornton or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Gwinnett County Police Department.

