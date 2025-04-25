Police search for 2 in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for two people wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Police say a shooting happened on Newcastle Street on April 18.

A new surveillance photo released by police shows three men going into a home. It is unclear who the third man is.

Two of the men are believed to be connected to the shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.