Police report released in death of former ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star, Atlanta makeup artist

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police report released Friday revealed new details in the death of a former reality TV star.

Brandi Mallory, a DeKalb County makeup artist who appeared on the “Extreme Weight Loss” reality show, died last week at the age of 40.

Her official cause of death has not been released, but Atlanta police shared the incident report with our partners at Channel 2 Action News.

On Nov. 9 around 9 a.m., an employee of McAlister’s Deli off Northside Drive went to open the restaurant up and saw a woman who appeared to be asleep in a white SUV in the parking lot.

A few hours later, the employee noticed the woman wasn’t alert or breathing and called 911. Fire officials and police responded to the scene and declared the woman dead at the scene. Police later identified her as Mallory.

An officer who responded to the scene reviewed videos from restaurants in the area. Around 5:53 p.m. the night before, video showed Mallory pulling into the parking lot and walking out of a nearby Chipotle eight minutes later.

Police said they found no signs of foul play.

Mallory grew up in Georgia and appeared on season 4 of ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” in 2014. Around that time, our partners at Channel 2 Action News spoke with Mallory about her weight loss journey and why she decided to do the show.

“At the end of the day, I want to live a long, full and healthy life. So I said, ‘Let me just try,’” Mallory told Channel 2.

Mallory lost 151 pounds and reached her final weigh-in goal for the show. She told Channel 2 Action News at the time that she hoped to inspire others.

“I just want to share with anybody that I come into contact with, (that) you can do so much more than your mind allows you to do,” she said. “It’s all about your willpower and drive.”

Mallory had been working as a makeup artist in the metro area, according to her social media accounts. Since the announcement of her death, friends and fans have left messages on her Instagram account.

Family and friends will hold a visitation on Sunday at the Tri-Cities Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tucker.

