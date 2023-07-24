Police presence at Forsyth County library prompted by library volunteer’s ‘bomb threat’

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A volunteer who typed in a bomb threat to a computer at a metro Atlanta library caused a major deputy presence last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to Sharon Forks Library in Forsyth County in reference to a suspicious incident. Deputies discovered that a bomb threat was typed into a computer in the children’s section of the library.

The library was then evacuated and K-9 officers responded to the scene to help search for explosives.

Ultimately, no explosives were found in the library.

After an investigation, detectives learned that the volunteer was the only person around the computer when threats were made.

The unidentified volunteer was contacted and admitted to typing in the threats.

As a result, the volunteer was banned from all Forsyth County libraries.

