Police offering reward for missing Ga. woman after her car found 39 years ago near Atlanta airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police are still searching for a Georgia woman who disappeared nearly 40 years ago.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Lorrene Debra Reynolds, then-29, was last seen at her home on Hilldale Drive on June 21, 1985.

Authorities said Reynolds’ silver 1979 Mazda RX-7 was found abandoned on February 1, 1986, in the Atlanta Marriott Hotel parking lot next to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Investigators learned that Reynolds did not get on her flight and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Columbus authorities said Reynolds was a Mary Kay cosmetics sales consultant. Police said she was known to frequent the AI Who’s Night Club in Columbus.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the recovery of Reynolds, or for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.

She is described as five feet and five inches tall, weighing 120 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Army CID Southeast Field Office at 706-577-4074.

©2024 Cox Media Group