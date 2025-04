DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl and her infant daughter.

Police say Nyla was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday with her 1-year-old daughter.

Nyla is described as 5-foot-7 with Black hair.

Police say it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who has seen Nyla and her daughter are urged to call SVU at 770-724-7710.