Police need help finding driver who hit and killed woman in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help in finding new information in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in September of 2024.

Police say 24-year-old Mecha Woodard pulled her car over and started to walk between State Route 316 and the Boggs Road entrance ramp around 4 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Woodard later died after being hit by the vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle that hit Woodard had damage to the front passenger-side bumper and headlight.

Police say that investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit “collected vehicle parts from the scene and determined that the suspect vehicle is a 2019-2022 Lexus RX350 or Lexus RX 450.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 678.442.5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.