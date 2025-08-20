Police need help finding Lawrenceville woman who went missing in May

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing earlier this year.

Police say 53-year-old Cheree McCroskey was last seen on Herrington Road on May 26. She was known to frequent the area near Sweetwater Park and the Sweetwater Road and Old Norcross Road area, police add.

McCroskey is described as 5′9, weighs 120 pounds and has a four-leaf clover tattoo on her left arm with the word “lucky.”

Anyone with information or who may know of McCroskey’s whereabouts are asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.