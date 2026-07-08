Police need help finding critically missing 87-year-old man

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have asked for the public’s help in finding a critically missing 87-year-old man.

Police say Donald Hively was reported missing by his family on Wednesday. He was last seen at his home on the 4200 block of Thamesgate Close in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday.

"Hively left the residence on foot and has not been seen since," Gwinnett County police officials said.

Hively is described as a Caucasian man, is 5′8 tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a possible quarter-zip shirt and black leather lace-up walking shoes.

Anyone with information that could help locate Hively is encouraged to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770.513.5300.