Police looking to identify person connected to shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to an aggravated assault investigation stemming from a shooting in May.

Police said officers responded around 10:00 p.m. on May 19 to reports of gunfire in the 500 block of Amal Drive Southwest.

Investigators said an occupied home was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Atlanta police have released a photo and video of a person of interest and are asking anyone with information about the individual’s identity to contact Crime Stoppers.

Suspect from Atlanta shooting on May 19 Suspect seen in video (WSBRadio)

Authorities said tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.