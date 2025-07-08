Local

Police issuing bolo for homicide suspect in SW Atlanta

By Ann Powell
ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a man was shot and killed in SW Atlanta on June 28.

Around 4:30AM, police were called to The Commons Apartments at 3086 Middleton Road NW responding to a report of a person shot.

There, they found a male victim, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Bailey, who had been shot multiple times in the breezeway of the apartment building.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are currently working to determine what happened.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

