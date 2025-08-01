Local

Police investigation shuts down I-75N at Windy Hill Road

By Ann Powell
COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police near Truist Park via I-285 or I-75 have shut down all lanes on I-75N at Windy Hill Road (Exit 260).

The Outer Loop, I-285WB is slow back from Georgia 400 as is the Inner Loop I-285NB from South Cobb Drive.

WSB Radio’s Triple Team Traffic’s Alex Williams suggests using South Cobb Drive, Cobb Parkway, Highway 41, Powers Ferry, or the express lanes.

This is a developing story.

