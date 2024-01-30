Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 8-year-old girl in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are currently investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl that they are describing as “suspicious.”

Officers say the death happened on Vine Springs Trace in Bethlehem.

Police said that the child was home with an adult woman when she had a medical emergency.

The woman called the girl’s father who came home to find her unresponsive and began doing CPR.

When police and paramedics arrived, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Responding officers determined that the girl’s death may not have been natural and called out homicide investigators to determine what happened.

Details on what made her death suspicious have not been released.

The girl’s identity has not been released.