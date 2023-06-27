Police investigating shooting near Krispy Kreme in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the area of Wesley Chapel Road.

The shooting happened Monday evening.

Police said details are limited at this time.

Police on the scene have blocked off parts of the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive.

WSB went to the scene where our photographers captured a bus, stopped at the scene with police near it.

It appeared the bus was hit by a vehicle.

At this time, it is unclear if the vehicle involved in the accident is related to the shooting incident.





