Local

Police investigating shooting near Krispy Kreme in DeKalb County

Wesley Chapel shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the area of Wesley Chapel Road.

The shooting happened Monday evening.

Police said details are limited at this time.

Police on the scene have blocked off parts of the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive.

WSB went to the scene where our photographers captured a bus, stopped at the scene with police near it.

It appeared the bus was hit by a vehicle.

At this time, it is unclear if the vehicle involved in the accident is related to the shooting incident.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!