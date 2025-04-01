Police investigating possible murder-suicide at horse park in Conyers

CONYERS, GA — A murder-suicide was discovered after police at the crime center in Conyers used public safety cameras to zoom in on a red car with a broken window at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center at the horse park Tuesday morning.

The park is about 40 miles east of Atlanta.

A Conyers police officer was sent to look into the suspicious car and found two bodies inside the vehicle. Criminal investigators processing the scene found a gun inside the car.

Garcia says the people inside had gunshot wounds and had been deceased for a few hours by the time police arrived.

Conyers Police Captain Quantavis Garcia says they’ve identified the 27-year-old woman and 30-year-old man killed in the murder suicide but can’t reveal their names until their relatives are informed.

Garcia adds that the two knew each other but is not certain on what kind of relationship they had.

Garcia said the bodies will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) examiners to determine the cause of death.

The nature center is closed for the day as police continue their investigation. The car has been towed away from the park.