Police investigating fatal hit and run in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to DeKalb County police spokesman Blaine Clark, the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Turner Hill Road near Mall Parkway.

Upon arriving at the scene, “officers found a woman who had been struck by a pickup truck in the northbound lanes,” reports Clark. She died of her injuries at the scene.

Clark says the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the crash.