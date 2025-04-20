Police investigating deadly shooting on Bryant Drive in Snellville

SNELLVILLE, GA — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Bryant Drive, leaving one man dead.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers from the Bay Creek Precinct responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on April 19 following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man deceased at a vehicle.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Medical Examiner’s Office were all called to the scene to assist with the investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made and the motive remains unclear.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

The investigation remains active.