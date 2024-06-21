Police investigating coach for allegedly punching umpire at Fulton County youth baseball game

Fulton County Schools Police have launched an investigation into a youth baseball coach who allegedly punched an umpire during a championship game Sunday at Milton High School.

Fred Miller, 77, was one of two umpires officiating the 2024 Perfect Game 18-and-under National Championship game between the East Cobb Astros and the Reign. Miller said it was a scorching hot day. As he went to get a drink of water between innings, a player for the Reign questioned Miller, claiming the umpire didn’t see the Astros throw a ball into their dugout. Miller said he never saw that happen, and tossed out the player for the alleged use of foul language.

The Reign’s coach then confronted Miller further, in what he described to WSB Radio as a calm conversation.

“I turned to walk away … at that point, I felt a slug in my back,” Miller said. “I knew he had either punched me with his fist, or hit me hard with his forearm.”

Miller said he called the game at that point, ejecting the coach and giving East Cobb a win by forfeit. The second umpire reportedly saw the coach throw the punch. Video of the game also captured the moment in question.

“I was just shocked – surprised,” Miller said. “I didn’t see it coming. I obviously didn’t expect it to happen … I’ve never experienced anything like that and I’ve been officiating for many years.”

Milton Police initially responded to the scene, but that investigation was later transferred to Fulton County Schools Police since it occurred on school property. The game was not officiated by the Fulton County School System. Miller said he contacted police to press charges against the accused coach.

The coach in question was also a part-time assistant baseball coach at The Galloway School in Atlanta. He was not a faculty member. A spokesperson for the school said an internal investigation was launched after they first learned of the alleged assault. The coach has been terminated from his role as a result.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” The Galloway School said in a statement. “While the incident did not occur during a school-sponsored event and did not involve any Galloway students, we understand the concerns it raises given [his] association with our school.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Fulton County Schools Police Department had not filed any charges against the coach.

Miller said the incident was just one example of an ongoing problem in youth sports.

“We have coaches getting out of control, we have parents getting out of control,” Miller said. “It’s a small percentage … there’s a few people that ruin it for everyone else. We have to, unfortunately, throw coaches out of games too often.”

On Friday afternoon, Perfect Game released the following statement about the incident.