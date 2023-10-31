Police investigating after laser lights displayed antisemitic message on I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County lawmaker, Teri Anulewicz denounced another instance of anti-Semitism in her community.

“It’s important for everyone in Cobb County to emphatically stand against this kind of hatred,” said Rep. Anulewicz.

On Saturday night, she said a neo-Nazi group projected a laser message onto an Interstate 75 overpass, praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The message read, “This land is our land, Heil Hitler and the GDL.”

GDL stands for the Goyim Defense League, which is a Florida-based hate group believed to be behind many antisemitic incidents across metro Atlanta.

“It’s the same hate-filled group of neo-Nazis that have protested in front of a synagogue here in Cobb County waving the Nazi flag. That happened this summer,” said Anulewicz. “For Jewish people across Metro Atlanta and Cobb County, this has to be a very terrifying time.”

Jewish leaders said the number of antisemitic incidents both in Georgia and across the country has escalated since the start of Israel’s war against the Hamas.

“They do these activities to troll communities and sow fear and division. They also use these tactics to raise money,” said Eytan Davidson, Anti-Defamation League Southeast Region director.

Davidson added that the Hitler-praising laser projection could institute a violation of the law because it could distract drivers.

“It is dangerous. It’s a public safety threat when you are flashing hateful messages on highways where there are drivers. That could be a public safety issue,” said Davidson.

The Cobb County police said they are actively investigating the incident and will work to ensure that those responsible for any violations of law will be held accountable.





