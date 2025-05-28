Police investigate fatal shooting at Mozley Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are reviewing surveillance footage after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot at Mozley Park, located off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The shooting happened as the victim approached a vehicle in the park, according to investigators.

Commander Andrew Smith with the Atlanta Police Department said detectives are working to identify those responsible. “All we know is that the male approached a vehicle, and the occupants of that vehicle shot at the male,” Smith said.

Police say there were very few witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, which is making the investigation more challenging. Officers are relying on available surveillance footage to gather more information about the suspects or the vehicle involved.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of family. A large group, including the victim’s relatives, later gathered at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police as the investigation continues.

