Police investigate deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire at the Woodlands at Cascade Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and no information about a possible suspect has been provided at this time. Atlanta Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

