Police investigate business burglary after U-Haul crashes into Atlanta building

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an early Wednesday morning business burglary after a U-Haul truck was driven into a building on Walker Street.

Officers responded to 131 Walker St. SW and found a stationary U-Haul truck that had crashed into the building. Police said the structure was damaged, but no one was found with the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, three masked male suspects repeatedly rammed the truck into the building until the structure was damaged. The suspects then entered the business through the damaged wall and left with multiple items.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and are checking nearby surveillance cameras.

The investigation remains ongoing.