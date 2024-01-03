Local

Police identify man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo bank in Hall County

Abel Aguilar (Gainesville Police)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police have released the identity of a man they said robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Wells Fargo bank on Browns Bridge Road.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Abel Aguilar of Gainesville.

According to authorities, Aguilar went inside the bank, displayed a note demanding cash, and left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The department said Aguilar had previously stolen a van in Gainesville before the robbery and used the van to drive away from the bank.

Gainesville officials said he was arrested a short time later in Gwinnett County after trying to get away from Suwanee authorities.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of robbery, theft, and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

