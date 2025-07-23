Police identify man found shot to death in Gwinnett County church parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have identified the man found shot to death Tuesday morning in a church parking lot off Webb Gin House Road.

According to Sgt. James Lawson, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Oscar Alexis Cruz of Lawrenceville.

Detectives are actively canvassing the area for leads and reviewing any available surveillance video. Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.