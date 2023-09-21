Police identify 2 killed in murder-suicide shooting at Paulding County Walmart

HIRAM, Ga. — Police have released the names of the two people killed in a murder-suicide inside a Paulding County Walmart.

The double shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Walmart off Jimmy Lee Smith Road.

Hiram police officers entered the store and found two people shot between the aisles. They were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Authorities have since identified the two individuals as 26-year-old James Norton and 20-year-old Zoey Messenger. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Hiram police said that Norton and Messenger were previously in a relationship. Investigators believe that Norton approached Messenger and started talking with her before pulling out a gun.

Police said Norton shot Messenger then turned the gun on himself. There was no history of domestic violence between the two prior to Wednesday, investigators confirm.

Walmart released a statement that read:

“We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation.”

On Wednesday, a witness described to our partners at Channel 2 the moment when shots rang out inside the store as he was shopping.

“My heart dropped. There was so much to process in my head,” said Devani Lopez. “At first I thought there’s no way this is really happening.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, National Domestic Violence Hotline offers 24/7 support at 800-799-7233.

