ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly southwest Atlanta shooting in April.

Police say they were notified on Sunday that 24-year-old Desmond Felts was in custody at Clayton County Jail.

Felts has been charged with Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Armed Robbery.

One of the victims was killed and one was injured.

The identity of the victims was not released by police.