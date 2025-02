GAINESVILLE, GA — There is an update in the case of a man who was killed and a woman who was injured at a Superbowl party in Gainesville over the weekend.

44-year-old Kendrick Goss is accused of shooting and killing Kendrick McClendin at a gas station on Athens Street Monday after an fight during a Superbowl party.

A woman who was with McClendin is recovering after she was shot in the arm.

Goss is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He’s being held in the Hall County jail.