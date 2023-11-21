Police arrest Covington woman found with numerous false driver licenses, passport IDs

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A 35-year-old woman is accused of stealing a victim’s identity and attempting to open various lines of credit.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said they went to Newton and Rockdale counties Monday to arrest Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Covington.

A Pike County citizen reportedly told deputies that Johnson made purchases using their identity and tried to open various lines of credit.

Pike investigators said they were able to track Johnson using store surveillance footage and identify her as the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies found Johnson, she had numerous false driver’s licenses and passport identification cards on her.

Those documents are believed to be from more identity theft victims and investigators said they are working to contact the appropriate agencies for possible additional charges.

Johnson was also wanted in Cherokee County for identity theft. She is currently behind bars at the Pike County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Her charges include identity theft and two counts of attempted identity theft.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to check their credit report frequently for unauthorized accounts as identity theft is one of the most frequently reported crimes.





©2023 Cox Media Group