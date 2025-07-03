Local

Police announce road closures ahead of July 4 parade, celebration in Marietta

By Miles Montgomery
Marietta Square
Police in Marietta are issuing a reminder for motorists about road closures ahead of the annual 4th in the Park parade and celebration scheduled on Friday morning.

Police say Roswell Street from Aviation Road all the way into the Marietta Square, Cherokee Street leaving the square all the way to North Marietta Parkway will be closed for the parade.

Motorists should expect roads to begin shutting down at 9 a.m. Roads will remain closed until the conclusion of the parade around Noon.

Additionally, the square will be closed all day for the July 4th festivities.

Event Schedule:

  • 10:00am Let Freedom Ring Parade
  • 10:00am thru 9:00pm Festival - Arts & Crafts, Kid’s Zone, Festival Food, Free Concerts
  • 12:00pm Concert  Featuring Scott Thompson
  • 2:00pm Bell Ringing Ceremony
  • 2:30pm Atlanta Concert Band
  • 7:00pm Trevor Startt
  •  8:00pm to 9:30pm Featuring: Chuck Martin and the Line Up
  • Fireworks show begins at dark
