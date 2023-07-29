Plane Train shutdown planned for this weekend, Hartsfield-Jackson officials say

ATLANTA — If you are either heading into town or out of town this weekend, keep in mind that the plane train at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be closed for a nearly five-hour period.

Airport officials said the Plane Train will be shut down for service between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Sunday.

This means the shutdown will impact passengers on late inbound and early outbound flights as well as employees working during this time.

Officials said the shutdown will be a refurbishment of the Plane Train’s switches.

Hartsfield-Jackson plans to have additional customer service representatives working to assist travelers.

Passengers with disabilities or who need wheelchair assistance are asked to contact their air carriers.