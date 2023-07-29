Local

Plane Train shutdown planned for this weekend, Hartsfield-Jackson officials say

Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — If you are either heading into town or out of town this weekend, keep in mind that the plane train at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be closed for a nearly five-hour period.

Airport officials said the Plane Train will be shut down for service between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Sunday.

This means the shutdown will impact passengers on late inbound and early outbound flights as well as employees working during this time.

Officials said the shutdown will be a refurbishment of the Plane Train’s switches.

Hartsfield-Jackson plans to have additional customer service representatives working to assist travelers.

Passengers with disabilities or who need wheelchair assistance are asked to contact their air carriers.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!