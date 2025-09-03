Plane Train operators at Atlanta Airport vote to unionize

ATLANTA — In a move for a stronger voice in job security, fair wages, and improved working conditions, about 90 workers who operate and maintain the people mover, or the plane train, inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have voted to join a union.

The workers themselves “drove this whole campaign. They ran it. … They managed that process and they did it very well,” said Matt Hollis, National Vice President with Transportation Communications Union/International Association of Machinists and lead negotiator for the group’s upcoming contract negotiations.

They work for Alstom, a French rail manufacturer whose representative Stacey Levine says supports the move.

“We congratulate our employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on their decision to join IAM/TCU. Alstom values our long-standing relationships with our union partners,” Levine says.

The plane train carries about 250,000 passengers daily through the Atlanta airport and carried over 108 million passengers to their gates in 2024.