Pilot dead after plane crashes in rural GA county

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. — The FAA alerted the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office to a possible plane crash on Thursday morning.

Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson asked a private citizen with a small plane to check out the last known area the plane was in.

The pilot spotted the wreckage in a rural area in Talbot County about 10 miles east of Talbotton.

Sheriff Watson confirmed the crash involved a small plane and that the pilot died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a Cessna P210N.

It does not appear that anyone else was on board the plane, but they cannot confirm that.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

