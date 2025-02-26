Local

Piedmont Park Conservancy hosts final online community feedback on renovation plans

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Piedmont Park options for renovations
ATLANTA — The Piedmont Park Conservancy has invited the public to provide input on future renovation plans of the beloved park.

The Piedmont Park Conservancy is holding the Comprehensive Plan In-Person Community Input Sessions beginning at 6 p.m. from 6-7 p.m. virtually. The public can discuss future plans with the park, potential improvements, and other feedback.

A previous meeting where the public provided input was held virtually on Saturday afternoon.

There are two options. One adds more recreation while the other amplifies more nature and scenic views.

The final comprehensive plan is expected to be revealed at Piedmont Park’s Landmark Luncheon in April.

