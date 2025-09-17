Local

Pickens County K-9 ‘Storm’ credited with major drug bust

By WSB Radio News Staff
PICKENS COUNTY, GA — A Pickens County K-9 is once again being praised for helping deputies crack key cases.

The sheriff’s office says K-9 “Storm” recently conducted an open-air sniff of a vehicle that led to a major drug discovery. Deputies say Storm uncovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, numerous needles, and smoking devices inside. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, and the case remains under investigation.

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that Storm has earned recognition. Late last month, the K-9 located a shell casing during a domestic dispute investigation, which deputies say proved to be a crucial piece of evidence in that case.

Sheriff’s officials credit Storm’s work with strengthening investigations.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

