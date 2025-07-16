Local

Peter Hubbard wins Democratic runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission seat

By WSB Radio News Staff
Peter Hubbard Democrat Peter Hubbard (Jeff Amy/AP)
ATLANTA — Peter Hubbard is set to move on to the general election in the race for Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) after securing a lead in the Democratic runoff for the District 3 seat.

According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Hubbard holds a 58% to 42% advantage over opponent Keisha Waites. He will now face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November.

The PSC plays a key role in regulating utilities and setting energy rates that affect millions of Georgians.

Hubbard expressed gratitude following the win, while Waites offered her support, stating she will do what she can to help him secure victory in the general election.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

