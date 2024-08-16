PETA ranks Truist Park among North America’s most vegan-friendly ballparks

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Truist Park has been placed on the list of North America’s most vegan-friendly ballparks.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals officials, the menu includes Slutty Vegan’s Hollywood Hooker, which is a vegan chopped Philly stuffed with peppers and caramelized onions and topped with melty dairy-free provolone. It also has lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and vegan mayo on a hoagie roll and Smokey Q’s classic veggie dog.

“From mouthwatering meat-free cheesesteaks to a delicious veggie dog with all the trimmings, Truist Park’s vegan offerings will have Braves fans rooting for more,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “All the stadiums on PETA’s list are knocking it out of the park with food that leaves animals in peace—not in pieces.”

Officials have also placed Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field, the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field, and the New York Mets’ Citi Field on the list.