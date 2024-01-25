PETA controversial post about passing of Uga X causes huge uproar on social media

ATLANTA — An animal rights organization has angered Georgia fans and beyond after posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the passing of the university’s beloved mascot, Uga X
The Georgia Bulldogs announced on Tuesday that Uga X died peacefully at the age of 10.
We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024
Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy
“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg,” the university wrote in a statement.
On Monday night, PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, posted their own statement about Uga’s passing, and it’s not going over well.
RIP Uga 💔— PETA (@peta) January 23, 2024
We’re hoping his passing reminds @UniversityOfGA just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/laUTXikTFv
“RIP Uga. We’re hoping his passing reminds @UniversityOfGA just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs,” PETA posted on X.
Andrew Caraway wrote simply, “Delete your account.”
@DallasBammer wrote “Congrats on a stance so stupid that you united SEC fans against you. That’s almost impossible.”
@RenattaOxendine said, “That dog was well taken care of his entire life and lived a better life than many humans.”
Of the hundreds of responses to the thread, there were very few, if any, to support PETA’s view.
There was a note added to the post to say, “There has never been a report that UGA suffered or struggled to breathe and he lived a normal lifespan for his breed.”
