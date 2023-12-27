Local

Person shot, killed near metro Atlanta McDonald’s, police say

Shooting at McDonald's

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Ralph David Abernathy Road near a McDonald’s Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear if the person was shot inside the restaurant or if the shooter has been caught. The victim has not been identified.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim is a woman.

Homicide investigators are responding to the scene to gather more details about what happened.

Over the scene Wednesday afternoon, where the restaurant was roped off with crime scene tape and there were several police cars in the parking lot.

