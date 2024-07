JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Johns Creek officers responded to a person shot call on Baccarat Court in the Country Lake subdivision.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person was shot. The victim’s age and identity were not released.

At this time, JCPD said it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.