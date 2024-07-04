Local

Person shot in Johns Creek neighborhood, police asks residents to look at their security cameras

By WSBTV

Person shot in Johns Creek neighborhood

By WSBTV

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left one person injured in Johns Creek.

It happened Wednesday afternoon just after 4 p.m.

Johns Creek officers responded to a person shot call on Baccarat Court in the Country Lake subdivision.

Police confirmed that one person was shot and another was secured on the scene.

Police asked that residents in the area check their security cameras for any footage of a man dressed in gray pants and a black shirt walking through the neighborhood.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!