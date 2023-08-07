Local

Person hit by MARTA train, rail service suspended at downtown Atlanta station

Garnett station incident

ATLANTA — Rail service at a downtown Atlanta MARTA station has been shut down due to an accident on the train tracks.

MARTA officials said a trespasser was reported on the tracks at the Garnett station early this morning.

MARTA Police confirmed the individual was hit by a northbound train.

The identity of the victim as well as their condition has not been released.

During the investigation, officials said power had been de-energized from the Garnett to Five Points.

Officials have not said how long the closure will last.

MARTA is offering riders $8 credit for Lyft and Uber while police continue their investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!