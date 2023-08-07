Person hit by MARTA train, rail service suspended at downtown Atlanta station

ATLANTA — Rail service at a downtown Atlanta MARTA station has been shut down due to an accident on the train tracks.

MARTA officials said a trespasser was reported on the tracks at the Garnett station early this morning.

MARTA Police confirmed the individual was hit by a northbound train.

Due to a trespasser on northbound trackway at Garnett, power de-energized from Garnett to Five Points. Delay occurring on N/S line. We apologize for any inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) August 7, 2023

The identity of the victim as well as their condition has not been released.

During the investigation, officials said power had been de-energized from the Garnett to Five Points.

Officials have not said how long the closure will last.

MARTA is offering riders $8 credit for Lyft and Uber while police continue their investigation.

