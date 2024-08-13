Local

Search is on for man who shot another multiple times at DeKalb County gas station

By WSBTV

Authorities investigating after 2 juveniles killed in shooting in Florida (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot multiple times at a DeKalb County gas station on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m. along Columbia Drive.

Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times. Investigators said two men got into an argument in front of the store and one shot the other.

The current extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time. Police did not release the identity of the person who was shot.

Officers told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the shooter took off and they are now searching for him.

Detectives were checking with the gas station in hopes that they might have surveillance video of the shooter.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!