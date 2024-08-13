Search is on for man who shot another multiple times at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot multiple times at a DeKalb County gas station on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m. along Columbia Drive.

Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times. Investigators said two men got into an argument in front of the store and one shot the other.

The current extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time. Police did not release the identity of the person who was shot.

Officers told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the shooter took off and they are now searching for him.

Detectives were checking with the gas station in hopes that they might have surveillance video of the shooter.