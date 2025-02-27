People urged to shelter in place due to gas leak on Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA, GA — Howell Mill Road has been shut down in both directions near I-75 due to a natural gas leak.

Atlanta Fire Rescue is telling people nearby to shelter-in-place as crews work on fixing the leak.

The exit ramp from I-75 northbound to Howell Mill Road is closed. The I-75 southbound exit ramps to Howell Mill Road and Northside Drive also closed.

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic is reporting that traffic is being redirected and recommends that drivers use Northside Drive or Moores Mill Road as alternates.

There is no word on when the area will reopen.