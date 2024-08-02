People already lining up for Saturday rally for former President Donald Trump

ATLANTA — Just three days after the GSU Convocation Center hosted a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris, crews are now preparing for a rally for her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

There was at least one dedicated Trump supporter already waiting in line despite the scorching heat.

“I just want to come out and support the president,” said John Smith, a Trump supporter.

He was seen forming his own line and trying to find shade while crews were busy setting up gates and a big-screen TV for Saturday’s rally.

“I think President Trump is just really important to our country, and getting him reelected is really important. I just wanted to be out here to support him and hear his message tomorrow,” Smith said.

Bruce LeVell, a longtime Trump advisor and the founder of the organization Blacks for Trump in 2016, believes Trump is coming to Atlanta to appeal to Black voters by focusing on the economy and border security.

“That ask is coming very aggressively on, look at your fuel costs, look at your home prices. It went up almost 35 percent from a year ago. Look at your interest rates,” LeVell said.

Across the interstate from the Convocation Center, Lilburn Democratic Lawmaker Jasmine Clark joined healthcare advocates from the Morehouse School of Medicine to discuss reproductive rights.

She highlighted that Trump’s position on abortion will be a crucial issue for voters in November.

“Look, I don’t know about y’all but Trump and his MAGA minions are obsessed, they are obsessed with women’s bodily autonomy, and that’s just weird,” Clark said.

Trump is set to speak at the rally at 5 p.m. on Saturday.