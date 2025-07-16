Peer support group in Atlanta helps first responders deal with mental health concerns

ATLANTA, GA — The job of a first responder can be very stressful.

Now, a peer support network is helping those workers deal with mental health concerns that can arise.

Myesha Pinkston is a certified trainer for the program at American Medical Response (AMR) who has been an EMS worker for 20 years.

“I’m tired of burying my friends. I’m tired of people quitting due to burnout. I’m tired of people feeling like they cannot treat this as a career path anymore due to the things that they see,” Pinkston said.

The free program is intended to offer proactive support.

Trainers work with mental health experts to give the peer groups guidance and encourage those who need it to enlist further professional help.